Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Relatives a burial service of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Ma... Relatives a burial service of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, March 11, 2021. One year after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic, Brazil is reporting almost 2,000 deaths per day. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A healthcare worker strokes the forehead of a COVID-19 patient in a field hospital built inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City, Thur... A healthcare worker strokes the forehead of a COVID-19 patient in a field hospital built inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City, Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the first year anniversary that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A classic American car is wrapped in plastic to prevent sea salt from corroding it in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Vintage cars in Cuba are p... A classic American car is wrapped in plastic to prevent sea salt from corroding it in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Vintage cars in Cuba are part of daily life with most classic cars being used as taxis and to transport tourists. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A demonstrator throws burning gasoline at a police shield wall that is closing a breach on a barricade protecting the National Palace during a march t... A demonstrator throws burning gasoline at a police shield wall that is closing a breach on a barricade protecting the National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A woman with the words "Not one less" written on her chest in Spanish joins a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gende... A woman with the words "Not one less" written on her chest in Spanish joins a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Mailin Gobbo reacts as she leaves the courtroom after hearing a judge acquit former Catholic Priest Carlos Eduardo Jose, who she says sexually abused ... Mailin Gobbo reacts as she leaves the courtroom after hearing a judge acquit former Catholic Priest Carlos Eduardo Jose, who she says sexually abused her for years when she was an adolescent, in San Martin, Argentina, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The court acquitted the 62-year-old, citing the statute of limitations had run out. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The carcasses of charred oxen lay in a forested area ravaged by fire in Las Golondrinas, Chubut province, Argentina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Ph... The carcasses of charred oxen lay in a forested area ravaged by fire in Las Golondrinas, Chubut province, Argentina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Garay)

A woman participate in a march to commemorate International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) A woman participate in a march to commemorate International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A van carrying a person to a hospital goes through a demonstration where people protested, calling for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez... A van carrying a person to a hospital goes through a demonstration where people protested, calling for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the public health system, near his official residence in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A person wears a T-shirt featuring the image of Ricardo González Gutiérrez, the legendary clown known as Cepillín, or "Toothbrush", during González's ... A person wears a T-shirt featuring the image of Ricardo González Gutiérrez, the legendary clown known as Cepillín, or "Toothbrush", during González's wake at a funeral home in Tlalnepantla de Baz, State of Mexico, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Also Singer, TV host and actor, the 75-year-old began his career as a dentist who painted his face so that children would not be afraid of him while he worked on his teeth. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Women put on their masks while another takes a selfie prior to a march for International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP... Women put on their masks while another takes a selfie prior to a march for International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Félix)

Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protesting again... Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protesting against gender violence, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

March 4, 2021 – March 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter, in Mexico City.

