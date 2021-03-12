Alexa
Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 13:05
Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protesting again...
Women put on their masks while another takes a selfie prior to a march for International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP...
A person wears a T-shirt featuring the image of Ricardo González Gutiérrez, the legendary clown known as Cepillín, or "Toothbrush", during González's ...
A van carrying a person to a hospital goes through a demonstration where people protested, calling for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez...
A woman participate in a march to commemorate International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
The carcasses of charred oxen lay in a forested area ravaged by fire in Las Golondrinas, Chubut province, Argentina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Ph...
Mailin Gobbo reacts as she leaves the courtroom after hearing a judge acquit former Catholic Priest Carlos Eduardo Jose, who she says sexually abused ...
A woman with the words "Not one less" written on her chest in Spanish joins a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gende...
A demonstrator throws burning gasoline at a police shield wall that is closing a breach on a barricade protecting the National Palace during a march t...
A classic American car is wrapped in plastic to prevent sea salt from corroding it in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Vintage cars in Cuba are p...
A healthcare worker strokes the forehead of a COVID-19 patient in a field hospital built inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City, Thur...
Relatives a burial service of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Ma...

March 4, 2021 – March 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter, in Mexico City.

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

