Queta lifts Utah St. over UNLV 74-53 in MWC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 13:21
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Neemias Queta recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds as No. 2 seed Utah State rolled past No. 7 seed UNLV 74-53 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Marco Anthony added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Aggies.

Queta shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added three blocks.

Rollie Worster had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Utah State (19-7), which will face the Colorado State-Fresno State winner on Friday. Justin Bean added 10 points.

UNLV totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Bryce Hamilton had 16 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (12-15). Edoardo Del Cadia added 10 points.

David Jenkins Jr., who was second on the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 13).

