Crawford scores 21 to lift Louisiana Tech over FAU 75-69

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 13:15
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 21 points as Louisiana Tech, the No. 1 seed in the West, topped Florida Atlantic, the No. 4 seed in the East, 75-69 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Kalob Ledoux had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (21-6), which will face North Texas, the No. 3 seed in the West, in the semifinals Friday. JaColby Pemberton added 13 points and nine rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 13 points.

Michael Forrest had 22 points for the Owls (13-10). Jailyn Ingram added 15 points. Karlis Silins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

