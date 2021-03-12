Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson scores 31, Akron past Bowling Green 74-67 in MAC

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 13:05
Jackson scores 31, Akron past Bowling Green 74-67 in MAC

CLEVELAND (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points as Akron beat Bowling Green 74-67 in the Mid-American Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The win comes two weeks after the Zips suffered an 83-71 loss to Bowling Green in conference play. Akron will meet No. 2 seed Buffalo in Friday's late semifinal. The semis are an all-Ohio round as top-seeded Toledo takes on fifth seed Ohio in the other game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 12 points for Akron (15-7). Ali Ali added nine points with six rebound and Enrique Freeman pulled down nine rebounds.

Jermaine Marshall scored eight points and his back-to-back 3-pointers over the course of 51 seconds in the game’s closing minutes turned a 63-63 tie into a 69-63 Akron lead with 2:36 remaining.

Daeqwon Plowden tied a career high with 26 points for the Falcons (14-11). Chandler Turner added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 14:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue