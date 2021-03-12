Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carr, Lee pace K-State women to 75-65 win in Big 12 tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 12:45
Carr, Lee pace K-State women to 75-65 win in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Christianna Carr scored 22 points, Ayoka Lee added 21 with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots and Kansas State upended Texas Tech 75-65 in the second round of the Big 12 women's tourney on Thursday night.

Tenth-seeded Kansas State (9-17) will take on second-seeded — and No. 17-ranked — West Virginia (19-5) in Friday's quarterfinal round.

Lexi Gordon scored 19 points with five steals, Vivian Gray scored 15 with eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Bryn Gerlich scored 13 and eight assists off the bench for seventh-seeded Texas Tech (10-15).

Gray scored a layup with under a minute remaining as Texas Tech came within 66-65. K-State got a dagger of a 3-pointer from Rachel Ranke. Lee, Carr and Sydney Goodson made six free throws in the waning seconds.

The Lady Raiders led 48-46 after three quarters and maintained the slim lead until Lee converted a three-point play to put K-State ahead, 62-61, a lead it maintianed for the last 4:19.

Kansas State scored 29 points in the breakaway fourth quarter.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-03-12 14:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue