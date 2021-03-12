Alexa
Niagara beats Marist 67-62 in MAAC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 11:27
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Raheem Solomon came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Niagara to a 67-62 win over Marist in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The No. 5 seed Purple Eagles play ninth-seeded Iona in the semifinals Friday.

Kobi Nwandu had 15 points and three blocks for Niagara (9-10). Nicholas Kratholm added 10 points. Marcus Hammond had nine rebounds.

Jordan Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Foxes (12-9). Raheim Sullivan added 12 points. Hakim Byrd had 11 points.

Ricardo Wright, who was second on the Red Foxes in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 12:54 GMT+08:00

