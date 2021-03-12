Red Wings hold-off Lightning 6-4 for rare victory

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) blocks a shot as he defends Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) in front of goaltender Jonath... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) blocks a shot as he defends Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) in front of goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Th... Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) defends Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs... Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) defends Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 Thursday night.

Brayden Point scored twice in a 1:14 stretch late in the game to pull the Lightning within one before they gave up an empty-net goal to Vladislav Namestnikov.

Tampa Bay entered the game 19-0-1 against the Red Wings over the last five years, and its 20-game point streak was the longest in franchise history against a team. Detroit had lost four straight overall.

Curtis McElhinney gave up three goals on five shots in the opening period and finished with 17 saves in a rare start as the defending Stanley Cup champions rested Andrei Vasilevskiy as they closed a season-long, six-game road trip.

Detroit and Tampa Bay alternated five goals over six-plus minutes midway through the first period.

Troy Stecher, Dylan Larkin and Mantha scored to put the Red Wings ahead. Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos pulled the Lightning into ties during the opening period in which they outshot the home team 15-5 but trailed 3-2.

The Lightning had a lot of chances to cut into their deficit in the second period when Detroit was called for five penalties, including a pair of calls that gave them a 5-on-3 power play for 30 seconds, but could not take advantage.

Luke Glendening scored 33 seconds into the third period and Robby Fabbri scored shortly thereafter, giving the Red Wings a three-goal cushion that led to their eighth victory as they reached the midway mark of the 56-game schedule.

McElhinney was pulled to give Tampa Bay an extra skater when Point scored his second goal with 2:55 remaining. The backup goaltender later went to the bench again, and Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal, getting an unselfish assist from Mantha.

CATCHING A BREAK

The Red Wings took advantage of not facing Vasilevskiy, who is 11-0 against them. Vasilevskiy won his seventh straight start in a 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night in Detroit and has an NHL-high 16 victories this season.

UP NEXT

The Lightning will raise their Stanley Cup banner Saturday night when they play Nashville. Fans were unable to attend Tampa Bay's season-opening game two months ago, when the banner was originally scheduled be hoisted to the top of the team’s arena.

Detroit will resume its six-game homestand Sunday against Carolina, which has won seven straight to surge into first place in the Central Division.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

