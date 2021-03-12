Huge queues for Nara Yoshitomo's Taipei exhibition

Long line for solo exhibition of Nara Yoshitomo in Taipei. (GACC photo) Long line for solo exhibition of Nara Yoshitomo in Taipei. (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — GACC (General Association of Chinese Culture) announced Friday (March 12) morning the first solo exhibition of Japan's contemporary artist Nara Yoshitomo was wildly popular and there was a three-hour line to get in.

The exhibition opened Friday at 10 a.m. with a viewing of the veteran artist's signature work titled "Miss Moonlight." There is also a version made exclusively for Taiwan named "Hazy Humid Day."

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) popped down to Kuandu Museum of Arts on Thursday evening for a preview peek at the artist's works created between 1984 and 2021. The art reflects Nara's peaceful mind in recent years after the severe earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan's Tohoku in 2011.

One hour after the exhibition opened GACC said there were 800 people waiting outside the museum. Due to COVID-prevention a limited number of people are allowed in at one time and for just 15 minutes.

According to GACC's 11 a.m. announcement the waiting time to get in was nearly three hours. As such the organization recommended that people delayed visiting.

The exhibition in Taipei will run until June 20 hence so there is no need to rush, GACC added. The exhibition will head to Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July, followed by Tainan Art Museum in November.

