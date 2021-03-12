Alexa
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe

Health minister says no conclusive link between AZ vaccine and blood clots

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/12 13:14
(Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will proceed with its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after several European countries suspended it following reports of adverse reactions.

On Thursday (March 11), the health authorities in Denmark, Norway, and Iceland announced their decision to temporarily halt their use of AstraZeneca shots as a precaution after reports of blood clots in some people who were inoculated. Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg also put the vaccine on pause while they investigated a handful of fatalities possibly linked to it.

Speaking to the media on Friday (March 12), Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) pointed out that the European Union has declared there is no conclusive link between the vaccine and blood clots. Therefore, Taiwan will not stop or postpone its distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines, as the benefits outweigh the risks, he said.

Chen also stated that Taiwanese athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics will receive AstraZeneca shots instead of those offered by the Chinese Olympic Committee. While not entirely opposed to the Chinese vaccine, he said more scientific evidence of its safety is necessary.

Taiwan received an initial batch of 117,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month, and they will be distributed based on a priority list set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Chen has said the country's vaccination campaign will begin as soon as March 17.
Updated : 2021-03-12 14:24 GMT+08:00

