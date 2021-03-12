Alexa
Massner carries Northwestern St. past New Orleans 82-79

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 10:36
KATY Texas (AP) — Trenton Massner had 20 points, including two free throws with 43 seconds left, as Northwestern State edged New Orleans 82-79 in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tourney on Thursday.

The Demons meet top-seeded Nicholls State in Friday's semifinal round.

Larry Owens had 13 points for Northwestern State (11-17). Jamaure Gregg added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brian White had 10 points and C.J. Jones scored five and dished seven assists.

New Orleans came as close as 81-79 on a Kmani Doughty 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Northwestern State added a free throw one second later and New Orleans turned the ball over twice as the clock ticked down.

Damion Rosser scored a career-high 28 points for the Privateers (10-15). Rodney Carson Jr. added 13 points, Derek St. Hilaire had 12 points and Troy Green 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

