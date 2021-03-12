Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/12 10:04
A man and a woman walk near a replica of a lone pine tree that initially survived the 2011 tsunami that flattened the surrounding coastal forest, in R...
Campers are seen from the opening of a tent as they watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The 2,6...
Police fire tear gas on protesters during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The escalation of violence in Myanma...
Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon...
A participant rides a motorcycle in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual ...
A man walks under a bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 5, 2021. Indonesia has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other country in South...
A Hindu holy man takes a holy bath before praying during Shivratri festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 11, ...
India's Rishabh Pant pours cold water on his head to beat the heat drinks water during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and E...
A Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, soaks in a hot spring in Jigokudani valley in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Saturday, March 6...

A man and a woman walk near a replica of a lone pine tree that initially survived the 2011 tsunami that flattened the surrounding coastal forest, in R...

Campers are seen from the opening of a tent as they watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The 2,6...

Police fire tear gas on protesters during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The escalation of violence in Myanma...

Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon...

A participant rides a motorcycle in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual ...

A man walks under a bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 5, 2021. Indonesia has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other country in South...

A Hindu holy man takes a holy bath before praying during Shivratri festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 11, ...

India's Rishabh Pant pours cold water on his head to beat the heat drinks water during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and E...

A Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, soaks in a hot spring in Jigokudani valley in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Saturday, March 6...

MARCH 5-11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 11:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan