AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, soaks in a hot spring in Jigokudani valley in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Saturday, March 6... A Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey, soaks in a hot spring in Jigokudani valley in Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

India's Rishabh Pant pours cold water on his head to beat the heat drinks water during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and E... India's Rishabh Pant pours cold water on his head to beat the heat drinks water during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A Hindu holy man takes a holy bath before praying during Shivratri festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 11, ... A Hindu holy man takes a holy bath before praying during Shivratri festival at Pashupatinath temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Shivratri, or the night of Shiva, is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A man walks under a bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 5, 2021. Indonesia has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other country in South... A man walks under a bridge in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 5, 2021. Indonesia has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other country in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A participant rides a motorcycle in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual ... A participant rides a motorcycle in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual event has been forced into a sport stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon... Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, March 9, 2021. In Burmese culture, walking underneath women's clothing is believed to weaken the power of men and bring bad fortune. (AP Photo)

Police fire tear gas on protesters during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The escalation of violence in Myanma... Police fire tear gas on protesters during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The escalation of violence in Myanmar as authorities crack down on protests against the Feb. 1 coup is raising pressure for more sanctions against the junta, even as countries struggle over how to best sway military leaders inured to global condemnation. (AP Photo)

Campers are seen from the opening of a tent as they watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The 2,6... Campers are seen from the opening of a tent as they watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The 2,600-meter (8,530-feet) volcano unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

A man and a woman walk near a replica of a lone pine tree that initially survived the 2011 tsunami that flattened the surrounding coastal forest, in R... A man and a woman walk near a replica of a lone pine tree that initially survived the 2011 tsunami that flattened the surrounding coastal forest, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The tree, which eventually died of seawater exposure, was known as the "Miracle Pine," and townspeople treated, reinforced and then preserved it as a memorial and symbol of hope for the region. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MARCH 5-11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

