Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ertel scores 22 to lead UAB over Rice 73-60 in CUSA tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 10:26
Ertel scores 22 to lead UAB over Rice 73-60 in CUSA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Michael Ertel had a season-high 22 points as UAB defeated Rice 73-60 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Blazers, the No. 2 seed from C-USA West, play the East's top seed, Western Kentucky, in the semifinals Friday.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points and eight rebounds for UAB (22-6). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kassim Nicholson had nine rebounds.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (15-13). Quincy Olivari added 16 points. Chris Mullins had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 11:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan