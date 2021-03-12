Alexa
Bassey scores 21 to lift Western Kentucky over UTSA 80-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 10:03
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 21 points as Western Kentucky topped UTSA 80-67 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Carson Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (19-6). Taveion Hollingsworth added 12 points. Dayvion McKnight had six rebounds. The Hilltoppers face UAB in the semifinals on Friday.

After Western Kentucky outscored UTSA 38-25 in the first half, both teams scored 42 in the second as Western Kentucky clinched the 13-point victory. The Roadrunners’ 25 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Keaton Wallace had 30 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (15-11). Jhivvan Jackson added six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

