10-meter horse to debut in renowned Taiwan troupe's latest performance

Paper Windmill Theatre kicking off Hakka production 'Rain Horse' in Taipei Friday

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/12 12:21
Paper Windmill Theatre will launch "Rain Horse" Friday, March 12. (Paper Windmill Theatre photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Paper Windmill Theatre (紙風車劇團) is kicking off "Rain Horse," a performance celebrating Hakka culture, on Friday (March 12) in Taipei.

Adapted from a children's book of the same name by Hakka Taiwanese novelist Hsiao Yeh (小野), "Rain Horse" features a 10-meter-tall, 7-ton horse that will emit fire and water onto the stage.

The story centers on three brave kids who try to ease the tension between two groups — the monkeys and flowers — caused by the twin blights of monkeypox and drought. The flower queen is played by actress Crystal Lin (林雨宣), a nominee at the 50th Golden Bell Awards.

The renowned theatrical group says they have spent one year on the production, which they collaborated on with Coming True Fire Group, the Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe, and students from National Taiwan College of Performing Arts' Department of Hakka Opera.

After debuting March 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. on Liberty Square outside the National Theater and Concert Hall, the gigantic installation will be exhibited on the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall from March 25 to 28 and accompanied by a short play March 27 and 28.

The Paper Windmill Theater production will be live-streamed on March 13. Visit the website for more information.

Paper Windmill Theatre's latest stage performance titled "Rain Horse" (Paper Windmill Theatre photo)

Titular Rain Horse awaiting performance at Taipei's Liberty Square. Paper Windmill Theatre photo)
Paper Windmill Theatre
Rain Horse
art
performance
theater
NTCH
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall

Updated : 2021-03-12 12:52 GMT+08:00

