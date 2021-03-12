Alexa
Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 09:53
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had a season-high 31 points as fifth-seeded Nevada topped fourth-seeded Boise State 89-82 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Grant Sherfield had 26 points for Nevada (16-9). Warren Washington added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Coleman had seven rebounds and five assists. The Wolf Pack will face No. 1 seed San Diego State in the semifinals on Friday.

Nevada scored 51 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Devonaire Doutrive had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (18-8). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

