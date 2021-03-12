Alexa
Mballa carries Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 74-63 in MAC

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 09:28
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and and a career-tying 19 rebounds as second-seeded Buffalo beat seventh-seeded Miami (Ohio) 74-63 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Jeenathan Williams tied a career high with five 3-pointers in scoring 20 points. Ronaldo Segu made a career-best five 3-pointers and scored 16 points with six assists for Buffalo (15-7). Jayvon Graves added 13 points.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for the RedHawks (12-11). Dae Dae Grant added 12 points.

Buffalo will play in a Friday semifinal against the winner of Thursday night's later game between No. 3 seed Akron and No. 6 seed Bowling Green.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 11:20 GMT+08:00

