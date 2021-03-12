Blues sign Binnington to 6-year, $36 million contract

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, stops a shot in front of Anaheim Ducks' David Backes (21) during the second period of an NHL hock... St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, stops a shot in front of Anaheim Ducks' David Backes (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, less than two years after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The 27-year-old Binnington is in his third season in St. Louis and played a key role in the Blues making a run from last place in the standings to winning the championship in the 2018-19 season. He won his first career start in January 2019 and finished the season with a 24-5-1 record.

Binnington proceeded to become the NHL’s first rookie goalie to win each of the Cup-winning team’s 16 playoff games.

He’s 9-6-3 this season and has an overall record of 63-24-11 with eight shutouts.

Binnington will count $6 million against the salary cap through 2026-27.

