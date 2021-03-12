Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pelicans' Redick out at least a week with heel inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 07:47
Pelicans' Redick out at least a week with heel inflammation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick underwent a non-surgical procedure Thursday to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel and will be out of the lineup for at least a week.

The Pelicans said Redick will remain away from the team and continue to adhere to the NBA’s health and safety protocols while receiving follow-up treatment. An update to his status is expected in a week.

The 36-year-old Redick has played a reserve role for the Pelicans this season, averaging 8.7 points in 18.6 minutes.

While he has been a highly regarded 3-point shooter since entering the NBA, hitting 41.5% from deep throughout his 15-year career, his accuracy has dipped to 36.4% (51 of 140) this season.

Redick's absence is expected to result in more playing time for second-year guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker and rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr., the Pelicans' 2020 first-round draft choice.

“We want to see them do a good job defensively. They need to bring us a lot of energy,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said Thursday evening, before the Pelicans hosted Minnesota. "Hopefully, they make good, smart plays, take good shots — not any added pressure on them. They're just going to get opportunities."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-12 09:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan