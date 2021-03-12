Pelicans' Redick out at least a week with heel inflammation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick underwent a non-surgical procedure Thursday to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel and will be out of the lineup for at least a week.

The Pelicans said Redick will remain away from the team and continue to adhere to the NBA’s health and safety protocols while receiving follow-up treatment. An update to his status is expected in a week.

The 36-year-old Redick has played a reserve role for the Pelicans this season, averaging 8.7 points in 18.6 minutes.

While he has been a highly regarded 3-point shooter since entering the NBA, hitting 41.5% from deep throughout his 15-year career, his accuracy has dipped to 36.4% (51 of 140) this season.

Redick's absence is expected to result in more playing time for second-year guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker and rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr., the Pelicans' 2020 first-round draft choice.

“We want to see them do a good job defensively. They need to bring us a lot of energy,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said Thursday evening, before the Pelicans hosted Minnesota. "Hopefully, they make good, smart plays, take good shots — not any added pressure on them. They're just going to get opportunities."

