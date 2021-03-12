Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent jet fighters, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/12 09:35
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday night (March 11), marking the 6th such intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has ratcheted up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and consisting of one to three planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.” The Chinese have used flights into the ADIZ, amphibious landing exercises, cyberattacks, naval patrols, and diplomatic isolation in an attempt to wear down Taiwan’s resolve.

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 17 times in February, 27 times in January, 19 in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The Shaanxi Y-8 is a medium size, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, with a 10.4-km service ceiling and maximum range of 5,615 km.
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on March 11 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Y-8 ASW
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/11 09:30
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/09 08:13
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/04 10:44
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/03 11:47
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/02 12:41

Updated : 2021-03-12 09:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan