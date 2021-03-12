Alexa
1 dead, 4 hurt in South Carolina motorcycle shop shooting

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 07:03
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting outside a South Carolina motorcycle shop Thursday left one person dead and four others hurt, authorities said.

Deputies have made no arrests and are still trying to determine what led to the gunfire around 4 p.m. at Capital City Cycles in Columbia, Richland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Brittany Hart said.

Investigators don't know if the shooting involved a motorcycle gang or if any of the victims knew each other, Hart said at a news conference

"We’re exploring all the avenues," Hart said.

All five people were shot outside the motorcycle shop, which is near the U.S. Highway 1 exit off Interstate 77 in northeast Columbia, Hart said.

Deputies did not immediately release the conditions of any of the people wounded nor the name of the person killed.

