Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UC Santa Barbara beats LBSU 95-87 in Big West tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 06:33
UC Santa Barbara beats LBSU 95-87 in Big West tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 24 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Long Beach State 95-87 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 22 points and Amadou Sow chipped in 20 for UC Santa Barbara (20-4). Ajare Sanni had 11 points. Pierre-Louis shot 9 for 10 from the floor. Sow also had nine rebounds.

Long Beach State totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Colin Slater tied a career high with 20 points for the Beach (6-12). Jadon Jones added 18 points. Chance Hunter had 16 points, and Isaiah Washington had 13 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 08:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan