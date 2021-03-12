Alexa
Walker leads Tulane over Tulsa 77-70 in AAC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 06:37
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker tied a career-high with 24 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 77-70 in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Tulane advances to face second-seeded Houston on Friday.

Jaylen Forbes added 22 points and R.J. McGee had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tulane (10-12).

Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (11-12). Elijah Joiner added 16 points and 12 assists, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

