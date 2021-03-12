Alexa
AP Source: RB Ingram agrees to one-year deal with Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/12 06:31
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2020, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) running the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Will...

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The addition of Ingram gives Houston’s running game a much-needed boost after the Texans averaged the second-fewest yards rushing a game last season that included a weak year from David Johnson.

Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third-string.

Ingram was the 28th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2011 draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Saints. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017, capped by a career-high 1,124 yards rushing in 2017.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram has 7,324 yards rushing with 62 TDs in his career.

___

Updated : 2021-03-12 08:16 GMT+08:00

