Large solar arrays proposed for small Massachusetts town

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 04:52
SHUTESBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Canadian company is proposing a massive solar power project on about 200 acres in a small western Massachusetts town.

Amp Energy of Ontario, is taking the initial steps to use up to 190 acres on several parcels of land in Shutesbury, owned by W.D. Cowls Inc., for the project that would generate 45 megawatts of power, enough for 5,000 households, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported Wednesday.

“To my knowledge, this would be the largest in Massachusetts,” Evan Turner, a representative for Amp, told the Select Board and Planning Board. The company already holds a lease option for the sites.

Amp is dangling the promise of $450,000 for the town in the first year of payment in lieu of taxes through what is called a municipal partnership.

Such partnerships, with the host community helping to operate the solar project, can mean fast-tracking through state approval under new regulations, developed by the state Department of Energy Resources, as part of the Solar Mass Renewable Energy program.

Select Board member April Stein told the developers that she is intrigued by the ideas of reducing the town’s tax rate, having money available for services and providing green energy.

