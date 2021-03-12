Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/12 04:47
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.58 to $66.02 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.73 to $69.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. April heating rose 4 cents to $1.96 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $1,722.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.19 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.46 Japanese yen from 108.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.1982 from $1.1922.

Updated : 2021-03-12 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan