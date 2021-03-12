Alexa
No. 24 FGCU women win 23rd straight, advance to ASUN semis

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 04:52
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points, Kierstan Bell had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast won its 23rd straight, cruising past No. 9 seed Jacksonville 87-62 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

FGCU (24-2) hasn't lost since dropping back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Missouri State and Arkansas, in November. The Green and Blue are seeking to go undefeated in regular-season play and win a tournament crown in the same season for the third time in program history — the last coming in 2018-19.

Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers — both career highs — as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.

Morehouse was 10 of 16 from the field for the fifth-most points an Eagle has scored in an ASUN tournament game.

Deshari Graham scored 15 points and Ashley Malone added 12 for Jacksonville (4-17).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-12 06:45 GMT+08:00

