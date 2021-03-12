Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Appeal by ex-officer who killed Tamir Rice dismissed

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 03:20
Appeal by ex-officer who killed Tamir Rice dismissed

CLEVELAND (AP) — An appeals court in Cleveland ruled Thursday that the white Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center, should not get his job back.

The 8th District Court of Appeals in its ruling dismissed an appeal by the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, finding that the police union failed to timely serve Cleveland city attorneys with its application to overturn an arbitrator's decision on Timothy Loehmann's firing, cleveland.com reported.

Loehmann wasn't fired in October 2016 for killing Tamir at a Cleveland recreation center in 2014, but rather for lying on his application to become a Cleveland police officer. He was fired in October 2016.

Tamir was killed in November 2014, sparking outrage and protests. Cleveland paid $6 million to his family to settle a lawsuit.

Union president Jeff Follmer said the case will be appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“It’s disappointing that the decision wasn’t on the merits of the appeal,” Follmer said. “We feel that the city was notified correctly. We have a timeline where everything was notified to the city.”

Updated : 2021-03-12 05:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan