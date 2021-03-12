An 'optimistic' Verona Arena announces summer opera lineup

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018 file photo. the general manager and artistic director of the Verona Arena, Cecilia Gasdia, talks during an interview with ... FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018 file photo. the general manager and artistic director of the Verona Arena, Cecilia Gasdia, talks during an interview with the Associated Press in Verona, Northern Italy. Riccardo Muti and Placido Domingo will headline the 2021 Verona Arena Opera Festival, which will essentially be a revival of last year’s canceled season with technology substituting for the usually enormous sets that command the stage of the ancient Roman amphitheater. (AP Photo/Martino Masotto)

FILE - In this June 21, 2002 file photo, a huge pyramid dominates the stage of the opening performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida in the Verona Arena, ... FILE - In this June 21, 2002 file photo, a huge pyramid dominates the stage of the opening performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida in the Verona Arena, northern Italy. Riccardo Muti will open the season on June 19 and 22, conducting a concert version of “Aida” to mark the 150th anniversary of the Verdi title whose pageantry has made it a festival mainstay. (AP Photo/Claudio Martinelli)

MILAN (AP) — Riccardo Muti and Plácido Domingo will headline the 2021 Verona Arena Opera Festival, essentially last year's canceled season revived as a sign of “great optimism and utmost seriousness,” the festival's general director said Thursday.

After an abbreviated 2020 season of concerts, operas will be fully staged with a full cast and chorus. But the Arena’s elaborate sets, including a full pyramid for “Aida,” will be substituted with technology, including projectors and holograms, to reduce the number of people backstage to maintain distancing requirements.

Seating will be limited to 3,200 at the start of the season, but organizers said they hoped the vaccine campaign will advance in a way to allow more seating as the season progresses. In a normal year, a sold-out show seats 13,550.

“We have more experience, and we know better our enemy," general director Cecilia Gasdia told a news conference. “We have strict protocols that can evolve. We have virus tests, and above all we have the vaccine.”

Muti will open the season on June 19 and 22, conducting a concert version of “Aida” to mark the 150th anniversary of the Verdi title whose pageantry has made it a festival mainstay.

The summer festival will then pick up with the 2020 calendar of operas that never were staged, starring the cast as announced last year: “Cavalleria rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni and “Pagliacci” by Ruggero Leoncavallo, “Aida,” “Nabucco” and “La Traviata” by Verdi and Puccini’s “Turandot.”

Domingo will headline one of five gala events, which include also Verdi’s “Requiem,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, an opera gala featuring German tenor Jonas Kaufmann and ballet gala starring Roberto Bolle.

Theaters in Italy have been mostly closed since February 2020 because of the pandemic, and Gasdia expressed her solidarity “with all the artists who have been suffering particularly for a year.” She said the classical music world was looking with “great hope” at the government’s plans to reopen theaters on March 27.