Steelers re-sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 01:09
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ray-Ray McLoud's solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint with the team.

The Steelers signed McCloud to a one-year deal on Thursday. McCloud had been a restricted free agent.

McCloud joined Pittsburgh last summer and made a strong push to secure a roster spot after becoming a difference maker on special teams. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards — most of them quick screens — and ran for 65 yards on four carries.

His return gives the Steelers some inexpensive depth at wide receiver with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to leave when free agency begins next week.

Updated : 2021-03-12 02:11 GMT+08:00

