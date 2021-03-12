Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former North Dakota lawmaker won't challenge expulsion

By JAMES MacPHERSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/12 00:45
Former North Dakota lawmaker won't challenge expulsion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker expelled for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol said Thursday he will not challenge the expulsion in court.

The state House expelled GOP Rep. Luke Simons last week, marking the first time since statehood a lawmaker has been ousted from the Legislature. The 43-year-old rancher and barber is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior toward female lawmakers, staff and interns.

Simons, who has denied wrongdoing, has argued he wasn’t being afforded due process.

“Unfortunately, the only way I can immediately correct this injustice is to allow someone else to serve,” Simons said in a statement. “There are too many important bills that could pass or fail by a single vote. I cannot in good conscience prioritize my legal battle over the potential outcome of important legislation for the people of North Dakota.”

Majority Leader Chet Pollert, who co-sponsored the expulsion resolution, said Simons had been given “multiple chances to avoid being in this situation” and that the process to expel Simons went “above and beyond what is legally required.”

The North Dakota Constitution gives both chambers of the Legislature the right to expel a member with two-thirds approval.

District parties have the power to name a successor to an open seat.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said Simons’ district party was formally notified on Monday of the open seat and has until March 29 to fill it. If the district party refuses to name someone to the seat, it would be filled by Pollert in his role as chairman of the 17-member Legislative Management committee, which includes Senate and House floor leaders from both parties.

Simons, in his statement, claimed the district committee was “willing to reappoint me, but I am concerned that there would be an effort to refuse me being re-seated, even though they should be obligated to do so.”

A majority of the House would have to vote to seat Simons, if he were to be reappointed to the seat by his district committee.

Updated : 2021-03-12 02:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan