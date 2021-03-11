AP PHOTOS: The images of a sports year like none other

Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged wooden ergometer, or rowing machine, at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlle... Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged wooden ergometer, or rowing machine, at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 24, 2020. Like many other athletes, Hussain was restricted to his home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says he is still constructing the ergometer, which needs a cable and weights to work properly. "It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like." (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)