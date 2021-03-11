Alexa
AP PHOTOS: The images of a sports year like none other

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 23:51
Cutouts occupy some of the stadium seats before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 26, 2020, i...
A tourist wearing a rain poncho and goggles walks through the arrivals area at the Narita International Airport in Nairta, near Tokyo, Thursday, April...
Players with the University of Missouri baseball team wait in the baggage claim area of Chicago's Midway Airport Thursday, March 12, 2020, only to arr...
Athletes wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus keep their positions before taking part in "La Cursa de la Mercè" race, one of the mo...
A vendor waits for customers at his stall street outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between V...
Bugler Jay Cohen trumpets the first race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Spectators watch Austria's Dominic Thiem and Croatia's Marin Cilic play their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in center court P...
Fans watch from a boxes painted on the grass to promote social distancing during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Seatt...
A fan wearing a face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twi...
A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match betw...
Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged wooden ergometer, or rowing machine, at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlle...
Belgium's Elise Mertens leaps as she holds her trophy after defeating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the final of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne, Austral...
Spectators wearing face masks watch a skater perform during a free skating of an ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating competition in Kadoma near Osaka, Ja...
Men play soccer at a local club, Play Futbol 5, in Pergamino, Argentina, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In order to continue playing amid government restric...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Jay Groome (77) throws the ball as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches the players during spring tr...
Pacemakers and race leaders run past Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial into the Mall during the London Marathon in London, England, Su...
Luis Rivera, left, sanitizes seats in Bridgestone Arena after the remaining NCAA college basketball games in the Southeastern Conference tournament we...
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams attend Northwestern's Pro Day football workout Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
UNLV cheerleaders in the stands against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas....
Jimmy Walker and C.T. Pan, of Taipei, walk to the 16th green with their caddies during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. ...

The games have changed.

The rules are largely the same. Everything else is different. Many stadiums and arenas are empty, or at least largely empty.

Sports at all levels, in basically every corner of the world, began stopping on March 11, 2020. Virtually every professional sports league halted play for several months. Most are back, though the feel, the sounds, and the look is still very different.

Throughout the past year, as the games and events have happened, photographers from The Associated Press were there, capturing the images that few could have imagined in the days before the pandemic began dominating the global conversation. Cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands, instead of actual people there to cheer. Competitors wearing masks. At events where ticketholders were allowed, people being spaced out to allow for social distancing.

The world has changed.

The sports world has changed with it.

These are the images of the last year in sports.

Updated : 2021-03-12 00:41 GMT+08:00

