Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 23:45
Cyclists pedal during the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Chiusdino, Italy, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Marco Alpo...

CHIUSDINO, Italy (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe sprinted to victory on the uphill finish of the second stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race on Thursday, and Belgian rider Wout van Aert remained in the overall lead.

Alaphilippe, a French cyclist for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, caught a fading João Almeida in sight of the line and had time to raise his arms above his head as he crossed just ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel and Van Aert in a bunch sprint.

Almeida had looked set to win after attacking with just over a kilometer remaining of the undulating 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Camaiore to Chiusdino. He finished seventh.

Van Aert has a four-second lead over Alaphilippe. Van Der Poel is third in the standings, eight seconds behind.

Friday’s third stage is a challenging 219-kilometer (36-mile) route from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino.

The race ends on Tuesday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Updated : 2021-03-12 00:40 GMT+08:00

