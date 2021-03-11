France: Lebanon is running out of time before total collapse

From left to right, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian an... From left to right, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speak to the media during a press conference in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland will meet Thursday in Paris with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France to discuss possibilities for building confidence between Israel and the Palestinians. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister warned on Thursday that Lebanon is running out of time before it could see a total collapse, urging the country's fractious politicians to form a new government to save it from economic and financial disaster.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said such a collapse would spell disaster not only for the Lebanese people, but also for the hundreds of thousands of Syrian and Palestinian refugees it hosts, as well as the entire region.

He spoke to reporters in Paris, months after French President Emanuel Macron proposed a road map to break Lebanon’s political stalemate over the formation of a new government. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government resigned days after the massive explosion at Beirut port in August.

Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of non-partisan specialists that can work on urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion. Macron has traveled twice to Beirut since then and has made it a personal mission to try to repair the damaged country.

Those efforts have led to nowhere as Lebanon's famously corrupt politicians continue to bicker about the shape and size of a new Cabinet while the country is mired in the worst economic crisis in its modern history — a situation has been exacerbated by pandemic restrictions.

Despite promises last year, “it’s been seven months, and nothing has budged,” Le Drian said Thursday. “It’s not yet too late, but we are running out of time before total collapse.”

If Lebanon were to collapse, it would be a disaster for the Lebanese people wherever they are, he said, and added: "But it would also be a disaster for Palestinian refugees for Syrian refugees, for the entire region.”

“There is still time to act but we have to do it fast because tomorrow it will be too late,” Le Drian said.

Speaking at his side, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan also urged Lebanon to form a new government as soon as possible.