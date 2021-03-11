|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|21
|5
|3
|61
|21
|68
|Man United
|28
|15
|9
|4
|55
|32
|54
|Leicester
|28
|16
|5
|7
|48
|32
|53
|Chelsea
|28
|14
|8
|6
|44
|25
|50
|West Ham
|27
|14
|6
|7
|42
|31
|48
|Everton
|27
|14
|4
|9
|39
|35
|46
|Tottenham
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46
|28
|45
|Liverpool
|28
|12
|7
|9
|47
|36
|43
|Aston Villa
|26
|12
|4
|10
|38
|27
|40
|Arsenal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|28
|38
|Leeds
|27
|11
|2
|14
|43
|46
|35
|Wolverhampton
|28
|9
|8
|11
|28
|37
|35
|Crystal Palace
|28
|9
|7
|12
|30
|47
|34
|Southampton
|28
|9
|6
|13
|35
|49
|33
|Burnley
|28
|7
|9
|12
|20
|36
|30
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27
|44
|27
|Brighton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|27
|35
|26
|Fulham
|28
|5
|11
|12
|22
|33
|26
|West Brom
|28
|3
|9
|16
|20
|56
|18
|Sheffield United
|28
|4
|2
|22
|16
|45
|14
___
Burnley 1, Leicester 1
Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 0, Man United 0
West Brom 0, Everton 1
Fulham 0, Tottenham 1
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1
Burnley 1, Arsenal 1
Sheffield United 0, Southampton 2
Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Leicester 2
West Brom 0, Newcastle 0
Liverpool 0, Fulham 1
Man City 0, Man United 2
Tottenham 4, Crystal Palace 1
Chelsea 2, Everton 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 0
Man City 5, Southampton 2
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 1230 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Burnley, 1730 GMT
Fulham vs. Man City, 2000 GMT
Southampton vs. Brighton, 1200 GMT
Leicester vs. Sheffield United, 1400 GMT
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 1630 GMT
Man United vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 2000 GMT
Fulham vs. Leeds, 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1600 GMT ppd
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 1930 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|35
|23
|7
|5
|51
|25
|76
|Watford
|35
|19
|9
|7
|46
|24
|66
|Swansea
|34
|19
|9
|6
|44
|25
|66
|Brentford
|34
|18
|9
|7
|61
|36
|63
|Reading
|35
|18
|6
|11
|49
|37
|60
|Barnsley
|35
|17
|7
|11
|42
|37
|58
|Bournemouth
|35
|15
|11
|9
|50
|34
|56
|Cardiff
|35
|15
|9
|11
|53
|35
|54
|Middlesbrough
|35
|14
|8
|13
|41
|38
|50
|Stoke
|35
|12
|12
|11
|41
|39
|48
|Millwall
|35
|10
|16
|9
|34
|33
|46
|QPR
|34
|12
|10
|12
|35
|39
|46
|Bristol City
|35
|14
|3
|18
|36
|48
|45
|Blackburn
|35
|12
|8
|15
|49
|40
|44
|Preston
|35
|13
|5
|17
|39
|45
|44
|Luton Town
|34
|12
|8
|14
|28
|40
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|10
|10
|15
|28
|34
|40
|Derby
|35
|10
|9
|16
|25
|38
|39
|Huddersfield
|35
|10
|8
|17
|39
|51
|38
|Coventry
|35
|9
|11
|15
|32
|46
|38
|Birmingham
|35
|8
|11
|16
|26
|43
|35
|Rotherham
|32
|9
|5
|18
|35
|43
|32
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34
|9
|7
|18
|24
|43
|28
|Wycombe
|35
|5
|8
|22
|23
|58
|23
___
Norwich 1, Brentford 0
QPR 1, Barnsley 3
Watford 2, Wycombe 0
Bristol City 1, Bournemouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Rotherham 2
Stoke 1, Swansea 2
Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0
Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Barnsley 1, Birmingham 0
Brentford vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT ppd
Bristol City 0, QPR 2
Coventry 1, Derby 0
Millwall 0, Blackburn 2
Norwich 3, Luton Town 0
Preston 1, Bournemouth 1
Reading 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Stoke 2, Wycombe 0
Swansea 2, Middlesbrough 1
Blackburn 1, Swansea 1
QPR 1, Wycombe 0
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT ppd
Barnsley 0, Derby 0
Blackburn vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 1215 GMT
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Watford, 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT ppd
Wycombe vs. Preston, 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich, 1215 GMT
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 1900 GMT
Derby vs. Brentford, 1900 GMT
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 1900 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 1900 GMT
Rotherham vs. Watford, 1900 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT
QPR vs. Millwall, 1900 GMT
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 1900 GMT
Birmingham vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 1230 GMT
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT
Reading vs. QPR, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|35
|20
|5
|10
|59
|29
|65
|Peterborough
|33
|19
|5
|9
|53
|31
|62
|Lincoln
|33
|18
|7
|8
|52
|32
|61
|Sunderland
|33
|16
|12
|5
|51
|26
|60
|Doncaster
|31
|17
|4
|10
|51
|39
|55
|Portsmouth
|33
|15
|7
|11
|49
|36
|52
|Ipswich
|32
|15
|6
|11
|37
|33
|51
|Charlton
|34
|14
|9
|11
|48
|45
|51
|Oxford United
|32
|14
|8
|10
|46
|37
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|32
|14
|8
|10
|44
|38
|50
|Blackpool
|30
|14
|6
|10
|36
|28
|48
|Crewe
|34
|13
|9
|12
|43
|43
|48
|Gillingham
|34
|14
|5
|15
|45
|46
|47
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|12
|10
|12
|39
|30
|46
|Plymouth
|34
|12
|9
|13
|44
|55
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons
|34
|11
|9
|14
|47
|48
|42
|Shrewsbury
|31
|10
|11
|10
|35
|36
|41
|Burton Albion
|32
|10
|7
|15
|40
|56
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|9
|6
|18
|34
|53
|33
|Wigan
|34
|9
|6
|19
|37
|60
|33
|Northampton
|34
|8
|8
|18
|31
|52
|32
|Swindon
|34
|9
|4
|21
|40
|62
|31
|AFC Wimbledon
|32
|7
|9
|16
|32
|56
|30
|Rochdale
|34
|6
|10
|18
|41
|63
|28
___
Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1
Blackpool 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 1
Doncaster 2, Plymouth 1
Hull 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Lincoln 3, Crewe 0
Northampton 4, Portsmouth 1
Oxford United 0, Charlton 0
Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Sunderland 2, Rochdale 0
Wigan 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1
Bristol Rovers 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Charlton 2, Northampton 1
Crewe 1, Doncaster 0
Ipswich 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 1
Peterborough 1, Hull 3
Plymouth 0, Wigan 2
Rochdale 0, Shrewsbury 2
Swindon 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Gillingham 0
Portsmouth 0, Sunderland 2
Swindon vs. Gillingham, 1300 GMT
Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Lincoln vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1830 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT
Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT
Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 1900 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|33
|17
|8
|8
|45
|31
|59
|Cambridge United
|35
|17
|7
|11
|50
|32
|58
|Forest Green
|33
|16
|10
|7
|47
|35
|58
|Tranmere
|33
|17
|6
|10
|46
|38
|57
|Morecambe
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|46
|56
|Newport County
|33
|15
|9
|9
|42
|33
|54
|Bolton
|34
|15
|9
|10
|44
|42
|54
|Exeter
|32
|14
|11
|7
|57
|37
|53
|Salford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|41
|27
|50
|Harrogate Town
|34
|14
|6
|14
|39
|38
|48
|Crawley Town
|32
|13
|8
|11
|43
|40
|47
|Bradford
|32
|13
|8
|11
|37
|35
|47
|Carlisle
|30
|13
|5
|12
|41
|36
|44
|Leyton Orient
|33
|12
|7
|14
|37
|38
|43
|Stevenage
|35
|9
|15
|11
|28
|31
|42
|Mansfield Town
|33
|9
|13
|11
|41
|44
|40
|Oldham
|33
|11
|7
|15
|49
|56
|40
|Scunthorpe
|32
|12
|3
|17
|33
|42
|39
|Walsall
|32
|8
|14
|10
|36
|41
|38
|Colchester
|33
|8
|12
|13
|33
|48
|36
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|43
|49
|35
|Barrow
|31
|7
|8
|16
|35
|41
|29
|Southend