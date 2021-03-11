THROUGH MARCH 10
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|29
|1.73
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|36
|1.79
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|39
|2.03
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|2.03
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|41
|2.05
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|9
|547
|19
|2.08
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|538
|19
|2.12
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|24
|2.18
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|2.19
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|8
|488
|18
|2.21
|Calvin Pickard
|Detroit
|1
|54
|2
|2.22
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|11
|577
|22
|2.29
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|9
|546
|21
|2.31
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|13
|730
|30
|2.47
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|16
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|13
|7
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|20
|1178
|12
|7
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|12
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|19
|1132
|12
|5
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|12
|5
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|20
|1166
|11
|5
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|11
|4
|0
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|14
|846
|11
|3
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|18
|1041
|10
|7
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|19
|1091
|9
|6
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|17
|1041
|9
|4
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|13
|794
|9
|2
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|19
|1127
|8
|10
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|979
|8
|7
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|16
|973
|8
|4
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|17
|944
|8
|9
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|8
|2
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|21
|1162
|7
|9
|4
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|22
|1141
|7
|12
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|7
|7
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|15
|796
|7
|6
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|7
|3
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|11
|577
|7
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|29
|436
|.938
|12
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|36
|528
|.936
|16
|3
|1
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|141
|.934
|3
|2
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|39
|507
|.929
|12
|4
|3
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|24
|306
|.927
|8
|2
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|8
|488
|18
|225
|.926
|5
|2
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|376
|.922
|11
|4
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|9
|546
|21
|246
|.921
|4
|2
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|9
|547
|19
|215
|.919
|5
|2
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|11
|577
|22
|248
|.919
|7
|2
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|17
|1041
|48
|541
|.919
|9
|4
|4
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|41
|455
|.917
|13
|7
|0
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|9
|448
|21
|231
|.917
|3
|3
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|13
|730
|30
|326
|.916
|5
|7
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|538
|19
|206
|.916
|3
|1
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|19
|1127
|54
|574
|.914
|8
|10
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|4
|12
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1262
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|3
|16
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|3
|13
|7
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|3
|12
|4
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|979
|2
|8
|7
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|13
|730
|2
|5
|7
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|2
|8
|2
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|11
|577
|2
|7
|2
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|420
|2
|4
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|7
|420
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0