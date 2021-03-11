All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 2 1 0 17 34 21 Hartford 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 22 Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 14 6 6 2 0 14 41 42 Laval 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 23 Stockton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 24 Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31 Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41 Rockford 11 3 7 1 0 7 31 48

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26 Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49 San Jose 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 30 Bakersfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 24 Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32 Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30 Ontario 13 1 10 2 0 4 30 54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Providence 3, Bridgeport 0

Laval 3, Belleville 1

Stockton 3, Manitoba 2

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.