NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 23:09
Through Thursday, March 11, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 28 16 32 48 9 14 6 0 4 110 14.5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 28 14 28 42 19 10 7 1 5 79 17.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 27 11 27 38 8 12 2 0 1 95 11.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 27 10 25 35 12 12 0 0 2 70 14.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 25 11 23 34 2 6 2 0 2 51 21.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 24 20 13 33 6 6 8 0 6 103 19.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 25 7 24 31 5 4 3 0 2 56 12.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 25 10 20 30 3 12 3 0 1 42 23.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 25 10 19 29 0 4 3 0 0 48 20.8
Brock Boeser Vancouver 30 14 15 29 -1 10 5 1 1 71 19.7
Mark Stone Vegas 22 6 22 28 13 13 1 0 4 34 17.6
David Perron St. Louis 26 10 18 28 0 16 3 0 2 67 14.9
Brad Marchand Boston 23 12 16 28 11 14 2 1 1 56 21.4
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 23 14 14 28 7 2 4 0 3 79 17.7
Aleksander Barkov Florida 25 8 19 27 8 4 2 0 1 87 9.2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 26 10 17 27 -3 12 3 0 3 101 9.9
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 23 11 16 27 7 10 7 0 0 53 20.8
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 26 8 18 26 10 14 2 0 1 62 12.9
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 24 5 20 25 9 20 1 0 0 58 8.6
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 25 11 14 25 11 7 3 0 3 79 13.9

Updated : 2021-03-12 00:38 GMT+08:00

