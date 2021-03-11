Alexa
Police detain man suspected over 2 deaths in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 23:18
BERLIN (AP) — A suspect has been detained in connection with the discovery of two bodies earlier this week in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany, authorities said Thursday.

Police in Kaiserslautern said a 38-year-old man, whom police had been looking for, gave himself up at a local precinct. They did not release further details on the suspect's identity.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern. The bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who were believed to have been a couple, were found dead on Tuesday morning.

German news agency dpa reported that the dead woman is the suspect's mother.

