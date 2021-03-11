All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|16
|6
|4
|36
|75
|57
|Washington
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|84
|80
|Pittsburgh
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|81
|77
|Boston
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|66
|56
|Philadelphia
|23
|13
|7
|3
|29
|76
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|68
|67
|New Jersey
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|55
|71
|Buffalo
|24
|6
|14
|4
|16
|56
|80
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|24
|18
|4
|2
|38
|87
|51
|Carolina
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|88
|66
|Florida
|25
|16
|5
|4
|36
|84
|72
|Chicago
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|83
|86
|Columbus
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|71
|89
|Nashville
|26
|11
|14
|1
|23
|63
|85
|Dallas
|21
|8
|8
|5
|21
|62
|55
|Detroit
|27
|7
|16
|4
|18
|57
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|73
|51
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|83
|82
|Minnesota
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|75
|63
|Colorado
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|72
|59
|Los Angeles
|25
|11
|8
|6
|28
|78
|72
|Arizona
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|69
|77
|Anaheim
|27
|8
|13
|6
|22
|62
|86
|San Jose
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|66
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|27
|18
|7
|2
|38
|93
|67
|Edmonton
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|93
|83
|Winnipeg
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|83
|72
|Montreal
|25
|12
|6
|7
|31
|84
|69
|Vancouver
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|84
|99
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|71
|80
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|19
|1
|19
|77
|115
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Minnesota 4, Vegas 3
Edmonton 7, Ottawa 1
Colorado 2, Arizona 1, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 1
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.