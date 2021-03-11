All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57 Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80 Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77 Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56 Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73 N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67 New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 24 18 4 2 38 87 51 Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66 Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72 Chicago 27 13 9 5 31 83 86 Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89 Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85 Dallas 21 8 8 5 21 62 55 Detroit 27 7 16 4 18 57 91

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72 Montreal 25 12 6 7 31 84 69 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Vegas 3

Edmonton 7, Ottawa 1

Colorado 2, Arizona 1, OT

Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.