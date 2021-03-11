Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Varney returns for Italy against title-chasing Wales

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 22:54
6N: Varney returns for Italy against title-chasing Wales

ROME (AP) — Italy will be boosted by the return of Gloucester scrumhalf Stephen Varney against Wales in their Six Nations match on Saturday in Rome.

Varney was a late withdrawal from the starting lineup against Ireland after the teenager was injured in the warmup.

But the 19-year-old Varney has recovered to take his place alongside flyhalf Paolo Garbisi.

Benetton wing Luca Sperandio is out for the rest of the tournament following a head injury, and he has been replaced by Mattia Bellini in one of four other changes from the 48-10 defeat to Ireland in their last match.

That saw Italy’s record run of losses in the championship reach 30. Wales has won all three of its matches in this year to lead the standings.

“We’re ready to continue our path even though we’re facing a team which is aiming to win the tournament,” Italy coach Franco Smith said on Thursday. “Our aim is to improve our performances to become more competitive match by match."

___

Italy: Jacopo Trulla, Mattia Bellini, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro, Johan Meyer, Sebastian Negri, David Sisi, Niccolò Cannone, Giosuè Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (captain), Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Maxime Mbanda, Marcello Violi, Federico Mori, Edoardo Padovani.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-12 00:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan