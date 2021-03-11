Alexa
French Champions Trophy season-opener moving to Tel Aviv

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 22:26
PARIS (AP) — The French Champions Trophy match between the Ligue 1 champion and the French Cup holder will be played in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 1.

Bloomfield Stadium will stage the season-opening match after a deal with Israeli event organizer Comtec Group, the French football league said in a statement on Thursday.

Comtec was behind Barcelona's visit to the region in 2013, and played a role in organizing the start of the 2018 Giro d'Italia in Jerusalem.

The inaugural Champions Trophy was in 1995 and moved abroad in 2009 when Bordeaux defeated Guingamp in Montreal. It returned to France this year because the 2020 match was played in January in the northern city of Lens after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mathieu Ficot, the league deputy general director, said international development was a priority, especially in the Middle East.

