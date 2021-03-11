Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greek protesters attack police with petrol bombs at rally

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 21:58
Greek protesters attack police with petrol bombs at rally

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building.

Protesters threw petrol bombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. No injuries were reported.

The occupation, which had lasted for about three weeks, was to protest a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.

Despite lockdown restrictions, dozens of protest marches have taken place in Greek cities over the past month against the prospect of police gaining access to campuses.

Updated : 2021-03-12 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan