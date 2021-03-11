Alexa
Egyptian gov't: Fire at garment factory kills at least 20

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 21:08
CAIRO (AP) — A fire that erupted at a garment factory near the Egyptian capital on Thursday killed at least 20 people and injured 24, officials said.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the four-story plant in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area, was not immediately known, according to a statement released by the government.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put down the blaze while ambulances were ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals, the statement said.

The statement added that a team of experts was looking into the damage and trying to assess the impact the fire might have had on any of the adjacent buildings in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Updated : 2021-03-11 23:05 GMT+08:00

