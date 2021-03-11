Alexa
Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp stops production of Red-Label Rice Wine

The pure rice wine is made entirely of Ponlai rice

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 21:21
TTL Red-Label Pure Rice Wine (the two on the left) and Red Wine (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp (TTL) on Thursday (March 11) said that it has stopped production of its Red-Label Rice Wine as sales of the product have declined over the years.

TTL has two kinds of 300ml rice wine products — the Red-Label Rice Wine (紅標米酒) and Red-Label Pure Rice Wine (紅標純米酒). The packages of the two products look alike; their difference lies only in the background colors of their labels, with the Red-Label Rice Wine being pink and the Red-Label Pure Rice Wine being yellow.

The rice wine sells for NT$40 (US$1.4) per bottle, while the pure rice wine sells for NT$45 per bottle.

TTL Vice President Liao Chih-chien (廖志堅) said that the pure rice wine is made entirely of Ponlai rice, while the other kind, even though it is also made of Ponlai rice, is laced with edible alcohol, CNA reported. He said the pure rice wine is very popular in the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung, where people use it for both drinking and cooking.

Liao added that the combined sales of the two rice wine products were about twelve million bottles last year, of which the pure rice wine accounted for 70 percent of the sales, while the other product only accounted for 30 percent, prompting the company to stop production of the latter.
