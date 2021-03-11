6N: England drop Daly, George for France test

LONDON (AP) — England dropped fullback Elliot Daly to give Max Malins his first start in the Six Nations match against France on Saturday at Twickenham.

Daly has been a mainstay in coach Eddie Jones’ first-choice XV since 2016 and has been the preferred fullback since 2018, but his slump in form resulted in his demotion to the reserves on Thursday. Malins, who has six caps, has been in dazzling form on loan at Bristol.

A second British Lion was axed after Jamie George was also named in the reserves, losing his place at hooker to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The third and final change to the side that effectively surrendered the title in Cardiff in a record 40-24 loss to Wales has Charlie Ewels in for Jonny Hill in the second row.

Center Ollie Lawrence makes his first appearance in the 23 since being dropped as starting inside centre in the wake of the defeat to Scotland on the opening weekend. Lawrence will supply midfield cover from the bench.

Losses to Scotland and Wales have left England needing to salvage some pride from their final two matches against France and Ireland.

"We are disappointed that we can't defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game,” Jones said. “We want to show what we are capable of.”

England: Max Malins, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly.

