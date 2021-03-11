Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

By Associated Press
2021/03/11 19:48
Britain's Prince William watches a child in the playground during a visit with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to School21, a school in east London, Thursd...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school i...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watches as a child holds up five fingers to indicate his age during a visit with Prince William to School21, a sc...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with co-headteacher Edmund Coogan during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, ...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a secondary schools in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school i...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday Mar...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday Mar...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge waves to children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school ...

Britain's Prince William watches a child in the playground during a visit with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to School21, a school in east London, Thursd...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school i...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watches as a child holds up five fingers to indicate his age during a visit with Prince William to School21, a sc...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with co-headteacher Edmund Coogan during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, ...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a secondary schools in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school i...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday Mar...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday Mar...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge waves to children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in...

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school ...

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

Updated : 2021-03-11 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan