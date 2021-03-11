Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school ... Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the water area of the playground during a visit with Prince William to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.