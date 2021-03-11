Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three police officers were highly praised on social media for rushing to the rescue of a mortally wounded cat after a traffic accident on a street in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District.

Facebook user Yaode Chen posted to a cat-themed Facebook group, CrazyCat club, on March 7, reporting that while out in Sanchong District, he heard a loud bump of a sound, and after turning his head saw a cat lying in the street, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.

Chen then began to direct traffic around the animal until three patrol officers arrived to assist. The cops cradled up the cat and took it to an animal hospital on their patrol scooters.

In his post, Chen expressed his appreciation for the officers and prayed for the safety of the cat. However, later that night, in an update, he informed that the cat had passed away despite the best efforts of the police and the hospital staff.

Many who saw the post left comments to express condolences for the death of the cat and praise for the compassionate officers.



(Facebook, Yaode Chen photo)