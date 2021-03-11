Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan police vow 'zero-tolerance policy' for guns amid spate of shootings

NPA pledges not to allow 'unscrupulous elements to carry their own guns and bully the weak'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 17:50
Illegal guns seized by CIB. (CIB photo)

Illegal guns seized by CIB. (CIB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Police Agency (NPA) has announced that it has implemented a "zero-tolerance policy for firearms" amid an alarming rise in gun violence in recent weeks.

Among a number of recent incidents involving illegal handguns in Taiwan, a shootout occurred on March 2 between police and a wanted gangster in broad daylight next to the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, resulting in the death of the suspect. On Sunday (March 7), three shootings and two deaths involving illegal handguns were reported in Taipei, Taoyuan, and Kaohsiung.

During a press conference Thursday (March 11), National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) vowed that there will be a systematic crackdown on illegal firearms and called on the public to be patient and monitor the situation, reported CNA. That afternoon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) issued a press release in which it stated that the NPA has asked the CIB to dedicate all of its resources to tracking down and arresting suspects involved in the illegal gun trade.

The CIB pointed out that in order to choke off the flow of illegal firearms, the Legislative Yuan on June 10, 2020, passed an amendment to the Act Controlling Guns, Knives and Ammunition (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) that banned the manufacture, sale, transport, and transfer of banned imitation guns, punishable with a fine of NT$2.5 million (US$88,000). When it comes to the enforcement of gun laws, the bureau stated that the NPA has implemented a "zero-tolerance policy for firearms."

Police units have been told to focus their efforts on three key tasks, including "imitation gun factories," "all kinds of illegal firearms," and "armed high-risk fugitives." Their objectives are to apprehend illegal gun owners and protect the public from armed fugitives.

As for organized groups that possess or manufacture guns, police will work to cut off their revenue streams by tracking down the source. Police will work to seize the proceeds from crime rings and curb the possession of guns by such groups.

The NPA stressed that maintaining public order is an ongoing task and that it will "never allow unscrupulous elements to carry their own guns and bully the weak." It pledged that it will continue to "crack down on lawbreakers and punish troublemakers" in order to maintain public order.
illegal guns
illegal firearms
guns
gun
firearms
gun control
gun violence
shootings
organized crime

RELATED ARTICLES

Constitutional Court takes up indigenous Taiwanese hunting rights
Constitutional Court takes up indigenous Taiwanese hunting rights
2021/03/09 17:45
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021/03/08 11:21
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2021/03/02 18:47
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
Gangster fires 62 shots at pawnshop, vehicle in central Taiwan
2021/01/14 11:36
Hiker wounded by suspected gunshot in southern Taiwan
Hiker wounded by suspected gunshot in southern Taiwan
2020/12/11 16:28

Updated : 2021-03-11 18:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan