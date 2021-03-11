Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan drought to affect Apple, Tesla: Barron’s

Semiconductor sector, including TSMC, facing impact of drought

  301
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 16:48
A water truck leaving a TSMC fab 

A water truck leaving a TSMC fab  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The threat of drought in Taiwan is likely to affect the supply of semiconductors for electronics giant Apple Inc. and carmaker Tesla, Barron’s financial magazine reported Wednesday (March 10).

Over the past few weeks, concern has been mounting that the lack of rain following a year without typhoons might endanger the production of chips by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which has ordered tanker trucks to quench its thirst for water.

The global electronics industry is already fighting a shortage, especially in chips for the automotive sector. A drought at this time would only worsen the situation, UDN reported Thursday (March 11).

According to Barron’s, TSMC’s Taiwan operations need 156,000 metric tons of water per day. However, the company has already done its utmost to reduce its water intake, including by relying on recycled water for 87 percent of its needs in 2019.

Government officials have said that until the end of May, there will be no water supply problems that prevent TSMC from functioning normally. If the drought persists, however, companies like Apple and Tesla might face shortages of essential parts, Barron’s reported.
TSMC
drought
semiconductor shortage
Barron's
Apple
Tesla

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021
Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021
2021/03/10 16:46
Taiwan’s TSMC to use Hsinchu R&D center to develop 3 nm process
Taiwan’s TSMC to use Hsinchu R&D center to develop 3 nm process
2021/03/10 12:41
Taiwan resorts to well drilling amid extreme water supply woes
Taiwan resorts to well drilling amid extreme water supply woes
2021/03/07 11:54
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
2021/03/05 15:25
Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge
Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge
2021/03/05 14:54

Updated : 2021-03-11 18:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan