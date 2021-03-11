US, Taiwan kick off disaster preparedness campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States and Taiwan jointly announced a campaign to enhance cooperation on disaster prevention and response on Thursday (March 11) to mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Titled “Partners in HADR: Awareness – Resilience – Action,” the initiative will last six months, ending with the commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the 921 earthquake in Taiwan. HADR stands for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The campaign reaffirms mutual dedication to humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness while exemplifying the two countries’ commitment to shared international values, said the joint statement.

Highlights of the effort include a grant program, HADR capacity-building workshops, disaster resilience workshops, and a series of webinars. The initiative will enroll Japan, the U.K., and other partners for better experience sharing.

Taiwan and the U.S. have been engaged in robust exchanges over the years through various platforms, including the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the U.S.-Taiwan. Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative, and more recently, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs.