Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Taiwan kick off disaster preparedness campaign

Campaign reflects on what has been lost, builds disaster resilience

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/11 16:41
Taiwan, US flags (Getty Images)

Taiwan, US flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States and Taiwan jointly announced a campaign to enhance cooperation on disaster prevention and response on Thursday (March 11) to mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Titled “Partners in HADR: Awareness – Resilience – Action,” the initiative will last six months, ending with the commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the 921 earthquake in Taiwan. HADR stands for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The campaign reaffirms mutual dedication to humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness while exemplifying the two countries’ commitment to shared international values, said the joint statement.

Highlights of the effort include a grant program, HADR capacity-building workshops, disaster resilience workshops, and a series of webinars. The initiative will enroll Japan, the U.K., and other partners for better experience sharing.

Taiwan and the U.S. have been engaged in robust exchanges over the years through various platforms, including the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the U.S.-Taiwan. Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative, and more recently, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs.
U.S.
Taiwan
disaster prevention
response
preparedness
resilience
HADR

RELATED ARTICLES

Former high-level US Department of Commerce official set to lead AmCham Taiwan
Former high-level US Department of Commerce official set to lead AmCham Taiwan
2021/03/10 21:01
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
2021/03/10 20:06
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
2021/03/10 19:41
Indian academic calls for closer ties with Taiwan
Indian academic calls for closer ties with Taiwan
2021/03/10 19:10
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
2021/03/10 17:54

Updated : 2021-03-11 16:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan